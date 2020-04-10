Afterwards, Mele Behar is happy to be swayed by rumors that she will be joining the ABC Talk Show

Joy Behar has been active in The View since its inception in 1997. The theme of the day was the theme of this week’s headlines when it was announced that they were planning a vacation. The news of the artist leaving the ABC show is showing shockers everywhere. Not behind Behar’s testimony on Wednesday and when he returned on Thursday, he finally addressed the problem.

Political spokesperson for The View interviewed Ramin Setoodeh from Food Court. The author interviewed Behar for his book Who Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View about the style behind the scenes from the morning. At his request, Behar indicated that his contract would grow by 2022.

“It took me three years,” Behar said. “But that doesn’t mean I can’t leave if I want to, because they can’t do anything for me right now. I don’t know if I will be here for more [now].” Only that! I could be wrong .. If I were as beautiful as [2022] as I am now, I would think so.But what does that mean …

When Behar returned to the scene, Goldberg told the news that he had retired at about four o’clock.

“They always talk to me about leaving the show.” “I’m not leaving the show. Rumors have been increasing since I left.”

Behar has revealed that he does not think he is slowing down from the revelation that made him a family name, even in the midst of serious health problems.

“This weakness has turned the game around,” he said. “Sometimes you think, ‘Gee, I can go back and sail around the world. I’m not watching the reruns of Love Boat right now. So, I’m going to go. What? What should I do? I need to be on the phone. “

The Englishman always ends his story when he speaks and this is no different. He said he could not leave because it would create more jobs.

“Don’t forget I’ll give the work for the other handcuffs,” he continued. “I’m a Breitbart employee. Everything I say on Breitbart. I don’t know how I can leave.”

Behar explained his message and led everyone to believe that he had left the show for two years.

“What I said to the editor showed this, ‘if I’m as good at 2022 as I am right now, I’ll be four at a time,'” Behar said. “You never know. No one knows what they are going to do over the next two years. Look at what we all have in this world. We didn’t predict it. this time, the answer is not, I’m not going. ”

Meghan McCain shares her thoughts

After the news broke, Meghan McCain said she immediately called Behar to confirm what she was reading.

“This is not an option. You are not leaving. I am not leaving. None of us are leaving,” McCain told Behar. “There is a global epidemic and the world is crazy. Besides, I am now and I would like your advice on how to promote something like care for the work I do. then it is not a happy choice, you will not give up. None of us will allow you to go. ”

These are McCain’s words in an article he posted on social media a day earlier.

“Nope! You’re not going to miss 2022 bi ** h, not if I say so, “McCain added.

The next day, McCain agreed on the bill after View The tweeting: “We will not let him go. This is like the mafia.”

