AG Barr calls coronavirus restrictions “draconian”, says they should be re-evaluated next month – News – The Palm Beach Post

Prime Minister William Barr on Wednesday called the restrictions in place in many states to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus “draconian” and said they should be reviewed next month.

Asked by Fox News host Laura Ingraham about the balance between religious freedoms and the need to protect people from the coronavirus with restrictions such as restrictions on home orders, Barr said the federal government intends to “closely monitor” states’ extensive powers to regulate the lives of their citizens.

According to Barr, officials should be “very careful to ensure that the draconian measures that are acceptable are fully justified and that there are no alternative ways to protect people.”

But the attorney general said that given the issues with the virus in March, he believes President Donald Trump made the right decision when he issued instructions on strict social distances.

“I believe the president has made the right decisions for the right reasons,” Barr said.

After the Trump administration’s coronavirus mitigation measures had been in place for 30 days at the end of April, he said: “I think we need to let people adapt more than we have, and not just say people go home and hide under the bed, but let them use other ways. – social distance and other means – to protect themselves. “

Echoing Trump’s previous comments, Barr said “just measured in life, a cure can’t be worse than a disease.”

The current guidelines of the Trump administration recommend that people do not gather in groups of at least 10 people, visit restaurants or bars, and restrict their activities outside the home. The guidelines were initially introduced on 16 March, but were extended from the end of March to 30 April.

Most states have issued permanence regulations at home, telling people to stay at home and close unnecessary businesses such as restaurants and barber shops. However, eight states have not issued permanence regulations at home, although several cities in these states have given their own mandates.

Dr. Anthony Facui was responsible for any changes to ABC’s “Good Morning America” ​​guidelines. “The virus itself defines the instruction.”

While the guidelines help limit the spread of the virus, they have closed large sectors of the economy. Some commentators on the right have questioned the impact on civil liberties, including Ingraham, who said that “at the moment we do not have freedom of worship” and “real freedom of assembly” because of the things that states do.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Trump said the country was “ahead of schedule” toward reopening, even though virus cases should be “downhill.”

“It would be great if we could open with a big push and open our country – or certainly most of our country. And I think we’ll do it soon. If you look at what’s going on, I’d say we’re ahead of schedule,” he said.

On Thursday morning, the number of coronavirus cases and deaths continued to rise in the United States. The number of coronavirus deaths was close to 15,000, and more than 432,000 confirmed cases nationwide.

According to the Prime Minister, the coronavirus had also affected his work.

“I still come most days, and we sit in the conference very dispersed when we are – when we need a meeting,” he said. “We do more by phone, group phone conferencing and video conferencing than before.”