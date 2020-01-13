AG calls on Apple to help identify shots on Pensacola

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The latest details on the investigation into the fatal shots on a Pensacola Naval Base were released on Monday.

“This was an act of terrorism,” said Attorney General William Barr.

The Department of Justice and the FBI said the shooter had posted anti-American, anti-Israeli, and jihadist news on social media a few hours before the attack.

They said the 21-year-old gunman acted alone when he killed three American soldiers and injured eight others on December 6. He was a member of the Saudi military who had participated in a US training program.

“The Royal Saudi Air Force, which flies American aircraft, is an important military partner and has had a long-standing training relationship with the United States,” said Barr.

During the investigation, Barr said that 21 other Saudi trainees posted derogatory posts about the United States on social media. Some also had child pornography.

All 21 are now removed from the training program and return to their home country.

Barr said the next step in the investigation would be to unlock the shooter’s cell phone to examine its contents. But that turns out to be a challenge.

“So far, Apple has not provided substantial support,” said Barr.

He said the shooter deliberately damaged his iPhones during the attack. The FBI has fixed the phones, but deputy FBI director David Bowdich has said so far that they cannot be unlocked without Apple’s help.

“Even with a court order, we have not yet been able to access the contents of the two phones,” added Bowdich.

Apple did not respond to our request for comment.