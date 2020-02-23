[AG: Unbiased guardian of general public interest, not government puppet — Lim Wei Jiet]

FEBRUARY 23 — The AG introduced his determination not long ago to drop fees in opposition to 12 people in relation to LTTE. He offered his good reasons –as with any public selection – there will be cheers and criticism. But there are two propositions circulating out there which are faulty in law and must be corrected.

The initially is previous Education Minister Maszlee Malik’s statement that given that the Home Minister has classified LTTE as a terrorist team, the AG “tidak boleh membelakangi dasar Kerajaan”.

This is a essential misunderstanding on how the AG as a Public Prosecutor operates. The AG is not a sure-man or a rubber stamp for the Federal government. It is an established constitutional convention that the AG is, very first and foremost, the guardian of the public desire. He will take into account notions of justice, fairness to the accused and chance of prosecutorial results based on the individual facts of a circumstance. No doubt Federal government policy is one thing an AG should also think about, but it surely does not triumph above other concerns.

The independence of a Community Prosecutor is cemented throughout the widespread law globe in the “Shawcross doctrine”, primarily based on a properly-identified assertion by Sir Hartley Shawcross, the Uk AG in 1951 who went on to turn into UK’s guide prosecutor in the Nuremberg Trials. The doctrine reads:

one) Initial, the Legal professional-General should just take into account all appropriate information, such as the outcome of a effective or unsuccessful prosecution on public morale and order— we would most likely now contact this the public interest.

two) Next, the Attorney-Standard is not obliged to talk to with cabinet colleagues but is entitled to do so.

3) Third, any assistance from cabinet colleagues is confined to providing information, not instructions.

four) Fourth, responsibility for the selection is that of the Attorney-Basic by itself the government is not to place pressure on him or her.

five) Fifth, and equally, the Legal professional-Basic simply cannot shift duty for the decision to the cupboard.

Article 2.1 of the International Affiliation of Prosecutors’s “Standards of Expert Responsibility and Statement of the Crucial Responsibilities and Rights of Prosecutors” reads: “The use of prosecutorial discretion, when permitted in a unique jurisdiction, must be exercised independently and be free of charge from political interference”. Article 3(b) states that “prosecutors shall complete their responsibilities devoid of dread, favour or prejudice. In unique they shall keep on being unaffected by individual or sectional passions and general public or media pressures and shall have regard only to the public interest”.

Next, some segments of the general public hold the assumption that if the Residence Minister or PDRM deems a criminal offense has been committed, then the AG has no option but to prosecute these kinds of crimes.

Once more, this is a misunderstanding of the felony justice method. PDRM as the investigator and the AG’s Chambers as the prosecutor are separate bodies. They are designed to be independent from just about every other. This is since PDRM, in the rigours of investigation, might have formulated certain pre-conceived notions on the guilt or innocence of the suspect. Public prosecutors in the AG’s Chambers are there to workout an unbiased and fresh new thoughts on no matter whether there is really sufficient evidenceto cost a suspect. Importantly, there are a full host ofpublic curiosity elements which need to be thought of by the AG, which might not be under the purview of PDRM.

Of class, it is important to acquire and manage a constructive doing work partnership with PDRM. General public prosecutors also routinely advise and PDRM on extra evidence which ought to be collected ahead of an air-tight scenario can be produced. But the issue is that the AG are not able to be compelled by the Home Minister or PDRM to institute, keep on or discontinue a situation – that would be antithetical to the rule of regulation and prosecutorial independence.

As Tun Suffian in the Federal Courtroom scenario of Johnson Tan Hang Seng v PP [1977] 2 MLJ 66 held: “In 1951 the concern was lifted whether or not it was not a essential basic principle of the rule of regulation that the operation of the law is automated exactly where an offence is regarded or suspected. The then Legal professional-Common, Sir Hartley Shawcross, said: ‘It has under no circumstances been the rule of this state – I hope it will never be – that legal offences must automatically be the subject matter of prosecution’.

A person of the hallmarks of the PakatanHarapan Governing administration is to adjust the phrase “Saya Yang MenurutPerintah” to “Saya Yang Menjalankan Amanah”. This a major appreciation on the importance of belief, honour & public interest– not blind & docile obedience – in training one’s responsibility. We must honour and hold accurate to this commendable spirit on how general public officials should functionality.

*Lim Wei Jiet is a constitutional lawyer.

This is the individual viewpoint of the author and does not essentially represent the sights of Malay Mail.