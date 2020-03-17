AG William Barr tells prosecutors to go after “false cures” for coronavirus

Attorney General William Barr on Monday sent a memo to attorneys in the United States, telling them to prioritize prosecution of criminals who are trying to exploit the coronavirus outbreak to commit scams and fraud.

New: AG Barr has just sent a directive to American lawyers from around the country urging them to prioritize processes and research of fraudsters, scammers and cybercriminals seeking to take advantage of the COVID-19 crisis. pic.twitter.com/B0CbUky7so

– Alex Mallin (@alex_mallin) March 16, 2020

Barr’s letter states that, in part:

In addition to ensuring that the justice system continues to function during the current national crisis, it is essential that the Justice Department remain vigilant in detecting, investigating and prosecuting misconduct-related offenses. In particular, there have been reports of individuals and companies selling fake cures for COVID-19 online and engaging in other forms of fraud, phishing email reports of entities posing as the World Wide Organization the Health or the centers of control and prevention of illnesses and reports. malware that is inserted into mobile applications designed to track the spread of the virus. The pandemic is dangerous enough that criminals do not seek public panic and such behaviors cannot be tolerated. Therefore, all tax offices in the United States are directed to prioritize the detection, investigation and prosecution of any criminal activity related to the current pandemic.

Barr also called on federal prosecutors to help ensure the health and safety of those serving in the country’s courts, saying “I think we will get it together.”

Joel B. Pollak is Chief Editor of Breitbart News and presenter of Breitbart News on Sunday at Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday night from 7pm. at 10pm. ET (4pm to 7pm PT). He won an A.B. in Social Studies and Environmental Sciences and Public Policy from Harvard College, and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. He is the recipient of the 2018 Robert Novak Alumni Journalism Scholarship.He is also the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, available at Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.