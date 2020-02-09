Again pointing in the wrong direction, manned Bulls fall to the 76ers

PHILADELPHIA – About an hour before Sunday’s game against the 76ers, Coby White was once again in a very familiar place.

Sitting in the coaches’ room with head coach Jim Boylen, watching a movie and trying to learn Point Guard 101 quickly.

Not an easy task for the rookie from North Carolina.

And a task that had more failure than success for White and the Bulls, with the final loss of 118-111 for Philadelphia

But with Kris Dunn probably for a considerable amount of time – and perhaps the season – set aside with a proper MCL sprain, Tomas Satoransky more part-time point guard / full-time combo guard, and Zach LaVine leaned to handle the late game point exclusively waiting tasks, the biggest mistake in this roster is still trying to find a consistent player to build the attack around that point.

There has been none since Derrick Rose was healthy, because it remains a rotating mess of different faces.

That is why White’s education is so important to Boylen.

“He had (a career-best) nine assists the other night,” Boylen said proudly, referring to the match White had against New Orleans. “He tries to possess his position, to command what he does. I think he’s improved. His voice is better, he has practiced very hard, which is important to me. I have heard his voice more in practice, something that we hope he can develop. A nine-assist game is a good game for him. “

But Boylen is also the first to acknowledge that although White had already been drafted with the Bulls’ watch guard title in June last year, it was only in the title. The game and skillset then did not back it up, and still not.

“We’re trying to hit him on all those levels,” Boylen said about the off-season work that White needs to do to improve as a lead guard. “Kinesthetic by doing, tonal by hearing it, and then the visual by seeing it.”

That’s why Boylen brings him an hour for every tip at the office. The coach shows him a handful of offensive clips set by the video staff and seven defensive clips.

“Just keep working on those decisions, where he should be and how it should work,” Boylen said. “We’ll just keep working on it.”

Hopefully White will learn quickly.

When losing the 76ers, yes, the Bulls (19-35) were hugely understaffed with all injuries, but still fought over in less than two minutes. Point guard play then betrayed them.

LaVine threw a pass completely outside the limits with 1:56 left and eight. Next time he tried to push a pass over the floor to the cutter, but instead found Joel Embiid’s foot for the kick violation.

A three-pointer by Luke Kornet cut the lead to five and unfortunately did not get any closer. LaVine made another dubious decision with 31 seconds left and passed the ball to the center where Embiid stood in front of it easily and went the other way, to pick up the error and make the game go ice.

White did not play the game in those final minutes, and he hopes that he will continue to build up the confidence to change that and have the off-season to grab that job.

“Of course, yes, in your head you see things in the game, see things that other guards are doing, what they are capable of, and you say,” Oh, I have to add that. “It’s a good way to figure out what I need to improve,” White said. “At the end of the year I will definitely sit down and talk to my agent, the Bulls organization, and they will help me with where I have to work on it. “