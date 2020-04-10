Against a common enemy, nations around the world are making headway on the pandemic

When Queen Elizabeth recently sent a message of reassurance to the British people in the age of COVID-19, not surprisingly perhaps, she invoked that old spirit of war that many Britons still refer to.

He referred to his experiences during the Second World War and to a broadcast he made from Windsor Castle as a young princess to children separated from their families.

But the queen also insinuated that the crisis facing the world today has been somewhat less lonely for nation states.

“While we’ve faced challenges before, this is different,” he said. “This time we join all the nations of the world in a common effort.”

However, he often didn’t like it.

“America First” by US President Donald Trump resonates loud and clear with, among other things, threats to withhold funding from the World Health Organization.

The European Union is facing an existential crisis as it struggles to agree on solidarity actions for its most affected Member States.

And meanwhile, the strong men of the world are taking over chaos to further consolidate their power.

Take care of them

Individual countries may indeed be tiring against a common enemy in the form of viruses, but the framework of an international community that works together and offers a coordinated response remains very much in progress.

“The pandemic is laying bare a truth about the international global political system that can never be underestimated, which is that this is an order of sovereign states,” said Michael Ignatieff, a Canadian academic and former leader of the federal liberal opposition, who he is now president of the Central European University of Budapest.

“And when problems really come, every national political system elaborates the drawbridge, closes the borders, turns itself off and takes care of its own. This is only a difficult fact of the world in which we find ourselves.”

Igantieff was speaking from a city near Budapest not long after the Hungarian Prime Minister, Victor Orban, had obtained the power to rule by decree due to the coronavirus crisis, but without a time limit.

The global pandemic has opened the closets where the dictators of the world keep their not so secret skeletons.

Amnesty International recently sentenced Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, for example, for threatening that those opposing coronavirus directives could be shot and killed.

4 hours notice for blocking

“People like me have been writing (injustice) for years,” Indian writer Arundhati Roy said in an Skype interview from her home in New Delhi.

“But it was as if it were a chemical experiment in which what is suddenly hidden came to light and you just saw it visually: the shame of society.”

He was describing the latest round of suffering unleashed on the poor Indians when Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered a nationwide blockade in a country of 1.3 billion people with just four hours’ notice.

Manageable perhaps, for the middle and upper classes able to retire to comfortable homes, but for millions of migrant workers far from their villages or who live crammed in slums and slums it was a disaster.

“You had the police brutalize them by beating them,” Roy said. “In some places they were caught and sprayed with disinfectant chemicals.”

He also accuses Modi and his Hindu nationalist government of deliberately using the pandemic to stigmatize the already marginalized Muslim community.

“One of the biggest crises we’ve faced, none of us, certainly in the modern western world, comes at a time when the most toxic, low IQ totalitarian men are in power,” Roy said, citing Trump, Modi and Orban. in that order.

US global leadership “over”

There has been a lot of writing in recent years, particularly in the European media, about the absence of US leadership on the world stage since Trump’s election in 2016.

Ignatieff believes the United States’ concept of global leadership is “finished” for the time being, although he is clearly uncomfortable with being drawn to the Trump administration’s criticism of the pandemic, given the enormous challenges he says it entails. .

“There is no substitute for the competent national government,” he says. “And it goes against the idea that what we really need is global governance.”

WATCH | 3M signs an agreement to continue sending masks to Canada after the White House has stopped exporting

An agreement between the White House and 3M allows the company to continue exporting its N95 masks and other personal protective equipment, including Canada. 03:38

But what about the current global governance mechanisms?

About 90 former presidents and prime ministers, including Britain’s John Major, Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, and Canada’s Paul Martin, this week appealed to G20 leaders to lead a coordinated response to the pandemic.

United Nations agencies, including the World Health Organization, continue to mobilize in the fight against the pandemic around the world, but the United Nations Security Council itself has remained largely without action.

In 2014, the Security Council sent a strong message during the Ebola crisis that hit West Africa by adopting a resolution declaring it “a threat to international peace and security”.

There is no such statement about coronavirus even though it has made its way around the world.

“Leadership requires recognition that it is not possible to abandon the rest of the world in this process, not only because it is a humanitarian imperative, but also because it is selfish,” said former Canadian politician and diplomat Stephen Lewis.

“If I can be gross: unless this virus is defeated everywhere, it will come back.”

“Nail in the coffin” of the EU?

Lewis is a former Canadian ambassador to the United Nations. He also served as a United Nations special envoy for HIV / AIDS in Africa, where his Stephen Lewis Foundation remains active.

“In a place like South Africa there are 7.7 million people with HIV and three million of them are not being treated,” he said.

“So they’re not receiving anti-retroviral drugs. It means their immune systems are likely to be fragile and susceptible to a thrash from the coronavirus.”

One of the health problems of the multilateral order, he says, is whether or not countries respond to the call by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for US $ 2 billion to address the pandemic in the poorest countries.

Analysts point to the European Union as a warning when it comes to solidarity even between those countries bound in more formal unions.

“It could be one of the nails in the coffin of the European Union,” said Josef Janning of the German Foreign Relations Council when asked about the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

“When our reflexes are tested, the reflex is national,” he said, indicating Germany’s early decision to ban the export of medical equipment to other EU countries during the initial phase of the pandemic, contrary to the principle of ‘EU.

Since then Germany has brought some of the most critical medical cases to Italy to its hospitals in an attempt to relieve the pressure there.

But Janning says the real test will come after the worst of the pandemic is over, when EU countries have to agree on financial assistance to the most needy countries.

This week, EU finance ministers agreed on a bailout package worth around $ 500 billion. But it is short of what many analysts believe is necessary to revive the European economy.

And ministers did not agree on the proposals for a joint loan instrument proposed by Italy and Spain.

Lasting change?

One thing that many nations are affected by sharing the pandemic, not only in Europe but around the world, is a daily or weekly ritual in which people open their windows or go out the door to knock pots, ring bells or applaud for health frontline health workers who fight the virus under such enormous pressure.

It is a moving expression of solidarity. But when everything is said and done, will it leave behind any significant changes in terms of how companies evaluate those health workers or order society?

Janning doesn’t think so.

“Nor will it lead to de-globalization, as some people now believe it will. I think we will all be longing to go back to where we were before.”

WATCH | The queen urges unity, strength in the special address COVID-19

The queen urged the British to show unity and strength during the coronavirus pandemic in a special televised speech. 03:35

Lewis thinks that the pandemic has exposed weaknesses in the established ways.

“There is a very strong feeling, I think, in many countries now that existing systems, old systems, have not prepared us for this and have not worked,” he said.

He does not believe that this means a radical change, like the end of capitalism.

“On the other hand, what is happening now has never happened historically,” he said. “And it gives us all the chance to create something new.”

Ignatieff is less confident.

“We all go through these crises thinking that everything will be completely different on the other side,” said Michael Ignatieff. “I just don’t think we know.

Roy has a more philosophical view.

“It’s like there is no present,” said Roy. “There is a past and there is a future that is unfolding that we don’t know. The present is an artificial bubble right now.”

One more reason to pay attention to it – and not just at home.