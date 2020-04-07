Against all odds, Illinois’ statewide youth season sets record harvest.

Despite all odds, the Illinois youth turkey season smashed the record harvest. In weekend statewide hunts on March 28-29 and April 4-5, young hunters harvested 1,744 birds, far surpassing the previous record of 1,531 in the spring of 2017.

Considering that we are in the midst of a stay-home charge in Illinois, it is a remarkable feat.

Here is the word from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Here’s an update on the 2020 Illinois Youth Turkey Season from the IDNR Division of Wildlife Resources:

Youth turkey hunters harvested a preliminary total of 1,744 birds during the 2020 Illinois Youth Turkey Season, a record harvest total. In 2019, a total of 1,392 turkeys were taken. The previous record total was in 2017 when 1,531 turkeys were harvested. The dates for this year’s season were March 28-29 and April 4-5. This year, a total of 5,433 youth turkey permits were issued, compared to 4,994 in 2019. The top five counties for harvest during this year’s youth season were Jefferson (69), Marion (61), Randolph (51), Pike (49), and Fayette (48).

The attached table shows Illinois Youth Turkey Season preliminary harvest figures by county, with numbers from 2020 and 2019.

County 2020 2019

ADAMS 30 27

ALEXANDER 18 13

BOND 19 17

BOONE 7 8

BROWN 15 15

BUREAU 15 19

CALHOUN 32 21

CARROLL 7 6

CASS 21 24

CHAMPAIGN 6 2

CHRISTIAN 2 4

CLARK 23 18

CLAY 38 22

CLINTON 18 10

COLES 4 3

CRAWFORD 29 21

CUMBERLAND 4 5

DEKALB 0 2

DEWITT 4 4

EDGAR 8 0

EDWARDS 14 10

EFFINGHAM 25 18

FAYETTE 48 45

FORD 0 1

FRANKLIN 33 21

FULTON 36 32

GALLATIN/HARDIN 25 18

GREENE 10 16

GRUNDY 3 4

HAMILTON 43 31

HANCOCK 35 32

HENDERSON 10 11

HENRY 19 17

IROQUOIS 8 13

JACKSON 32 21

JASPER 17 12

JEFFERSON 69 43

JERSEY 17 17

JO DAVIESS 29 32

JOHNSON 21 20

KANKAKEE 2 6

KENDALL 0 2

KNOX 19 29

LAKE 0 1

LASALLE 7 6

LAWRENCE 15 9

LEE 10 9

LIVINGSTON 4 2

LOGAN 8 2

MACON 6 1

MACOUPIN 42 32

MADISON 23 21

MARION 61 36

MARSHALL/PUTNAM 14 9

MASON 7 13

MASSAC 10 7

MCDONOUGH 7 10

MCHENRY 9 13

MCLEAN 8 5

MENARD 15 11

MERCER 31 29

MONROE 25 12

MONTGOMERY 21 17

MORGAN 17 10

MOULTRIE 6 1

OGLE 10 15

PEORIA 15 10

PERRY 25 21

PIKE 49 42

POPE 20 10

PULASKI 18 19

RANDOLPH 51 39

RICHLAND 21 14

ROCK ISLAND 15 1

SALINE 24 15

SANGAMON 16 15

SCHUYLER 16 13

SCOTT 6 5

SHELBY 25 19

ST CLAIR 22 23

STARK 1 2

STEPHENSON 18 18

TAZEWELL 8 4

UNION 40 25

VERMILION 5 7

WABASH 6 3

WARREN 8 7

WASHINGTON 14 8

WAYNE 35 24

WHITE 29 15

WHITESIDE 10 10

WILL 7 4

WILLIAMSON 36 25

WINNEBAGO 17 14

WOODFORD 16 5

Grand Total 1744 1392