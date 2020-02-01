Agatha Christie’s disappearance is still haunting readers

The brief disappearance of Agatha Christie in 1926 may prove to be as convincing as any of her novels.

What happens when famous writers get involved in situations that seem stranger than anything they wrote? Perhaps the highlight of this was the case of Krystian Bala, a Polish novelist whose book was read very differently after being suspected of murder with a number of similarities to his plot. The death of the Japanese writer Yukio Mishima was particularly haunting and compelling. It’s no surprise that the stories of Mishima and Bala have been turned into films.

But they are not alone when it comes to being celebrated writers whose lives have taken a turn for the mysterious. You will be accompanied by one of the most successful writers of all time: the acclaimed mystery author Agatha Christie. In 1926, Christie was missing for eleven days. The police became aware of her disappearance and made headlines about the investigation. Was she dead? Had this celebrated crime writer fallen victim to a bad game?

Thousands of people went looking for her. When she finally showed up, it was in a spa that she’d spent a week in – and afterwards, some of the cracks in her marriage seemed particularly tense.

At CrimeReads, writer Kate Weinberg investigated why Christie’s disappearance continues to fascinate readers to this day. For her, at least the most convincing aspect is the ambiguity, which is in sharp contrast to Christie’s meticulously planned novels:

Solving a puzzle reduces it to a puzzle that can be answered correctly and then put away. It is fascinating to the last piece, then satisfying, but also complete. Ready to put back in the box.

Weinberg argues convincingly that the ambiguity of Christie’s disappearance makes it difficult to shake – and that this real mystery may become one of the author’s most compelling.

