Aged, recycled urine can be a safe alternative to traditional fertilizers

January 24 (UPI) – Recycled and aged human urine is a safe alternative to conventional fertilizers.

According to a new study from the University of Michigan, bacteria in recycled and aged urine cannot transfer antibiotic resistance capabilities to bacteria in the soil, so they may be usable.

Traditional fertilizers such as nitrogen and phosphorus contribute to water pollution. When the fertilizers are flushed into local waters, the nutrient flood can trigger algal blooms that produce toxins and reduce oxygen levels. The production of traditional fertilizers is also expensive and energy intensive.

Recycled urine could be used as a greener alternative to traditional fertilizers, but researchers continue to have safety concerns.

“Urine contains compounds that contain nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, all compounds that are contained in fertilizers,” said Heather Goetsch, an environmental engineer and postdoc at the University of Michigan, UPI, in an email. “Organic compounds are also found in urine, including natural compounds such as urea, metabolites, and synthetic compounds such as medicines and contraceptive hormones.”

Bacteria that are exposed to drugs repeatedly and over a long period of time can develop resistance to antibiotics. Goetsch and her colleagues wanted to find out whether genes that code for antibiotic resistance can be transferred from bacteria in the recycled urine to bacteria in the soil.

Tests have shown that 99 percent of the antibiotic-resistant genes of the bacteria “age” in sealed containers for several months.

Ammonia in the urine concentrates over time and kills bacteria. The dying bacteria store their extracellular DNA snippets, which may contain antibiotic-resistant genes, in the urine solution. Scientists wanted to find out how long it takes for these snippets to disintegrate.

To confirm that aging effectively deactivates the antibiotic resistance genes and prevents them from being effectively transmitted to other bacteria, the scientists used a method known as a transformation test.

“This test uses plasmid DNA with antibiotic resistance genes and a bacterium that is known to be able to take up the plasmid DNA and to express these genes by growth in the presence of the antibiotic,” said Goetsch. “For our purposes, we put this DNA in the urine stored for different periods of time, took a sample at different times, and added this sample to bacteria grown under certain growth conditions so that the bacteria can take up the DNA and express the DNA gene . ”

After less than 24 hours of urine storage, the plasmid DNA was found to be ineffective in protecting the bacteria from antibiotics.

The researchers hope that their findings, published this week in the journal Environmental Science and Technology, will promote a wider spread of urine collection and urine recycling for fertilizer purposes. The process could have a number of environmental benefits.

“One of the problems that can be addressed by redirecting urine to the toilet and converting it to fertilizer is to reduce the release of nutrients from the wastewater into the environment, either through leaky sewage systems, through combined wastewater overflows, or through wastewater from sewage treatment plants, if no nutrients are removed There is no focus at the plant, “said Goetsch.