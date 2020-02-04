Agencies must close the “generation gap” in media consumption, say IPA and Facebook

The Institute for Practitioners in Advertising (IPA) is calling on the agencies to draw up more diverse media plans after Facebook studies over the past five years have shown that the relationship between younger consumer media and older audiences has “changed dramatically”.

According to the latest TouchPoints report, taken from the IPA database, which used a representative sample of over 6,000 adults living in the UK, the correlation between media use was 16-34 and over 55 temporal perspective However, this fell by more than half to 25% in 2019.

A similar story was seen, though less pronounced, when looking at the correlation of channel reach, which dropped from 44% in 2015 to 35% in 2019. The IPA claimed that this indicates increasingly uneven media behavior between these age groups.

Across all adults, commercial television and OOH achieved the highest reach and time, followed by online and social media.

The length of time across all age groups spent on digital media (that is, media of all types that require an internet connection) increased by 19% in five years from 42% in 2015 to 50% in 2019. This growth was particularly notable for 16-16 year olds had 34s who reported spending 73% of their time on digital channels, compared to 59% in 2015, an increase of 24% in five years.

The report identified the “rapid rise of smartphones” as the driving force behind this change.

Despite the rapid growth of services like Netflix to 37% weekly reach of all adults, the division between commercial and non-commercial curated media has changed by only one percentage point since 2015. Day remained exactly the same at eight hours and 27 minutes.

“The results of this report clearly show that a one size fits all media approach is likely to be less effective than before,” said Simon Frazier, senior research and marketing manager at IPA.

“While broad reach is still essential for profitable brand growth, the way advertisers reach that broad reach varies by age group.”

While the gap between consumers appears to be widening, the IPA’s annual agency census shows that media agencies are well equipped to meet demand for more diverse media plans.

Last year, the trade organization saw an increase in the number of employees at media agencies, while the number of employees at creative and non-media agencies fell for the second year in a row.

In 2018, media agency staff rose by 7.1% year-on-year to around 700 employees. At agencies outside the media, however, there was a decline in staff of 5.1%. for the second year in a row around 900 departures shrink.

The numbers come from the fact that brands are increasingly investing in different types of creative models instead of appointing a single advertising agency, including creative and media convergence and cohabitation.