agencies-of-park-min-young-and-han-ye-seul-reassure-followers-about-coronavirus-fears-after-milan-excursion

Companies of stars who attended Milan Style 7 days have responded to considerations about opportunity for infection of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

It was a short while ago verified that two of Chungha’s employees users examined optimistic for COVID-19 adhering to their return from Milan Fashion 7 days, while Chungha examined unfavorable. NU’EST’s Minhyun and his personnel, who have been also in attendance at Milan Manner 7 days, all analyzed damaging.

On March two, reps of Han Ye Seul and Park Min Younger also spoke up about the health of the stars and their personnel associates just after attending Milan Trend 7 days.

Han Ye Seul’s agency Associates Park commented, “Han Ye Seul and all of her staff customers do not have any difficulties with their overall health,” and added, “If even slight symptoms arise, they will be examined instantly.”

Concerning Park Min Young, her agency Namoo Actors responded, “Park Min Youthful did not have any flights, accommodations, routes, or personnel overlapping with the confirmed cases.”

The company ongoing, “There are at the moment no signs or symptoms. We contacted a health and fitness middle as preemptive motion, but she is not a subject of testing or self-isolation. However, we were being encouraged to appear out for any growth.”

Filming for Park Min Young’s latest drama “I’ll Go to You When the Weather conditions is Nice” will get a crack this 7 days, and her scheduled routines will be minimized as significantly as possible just in case.

Supply (1) (2)