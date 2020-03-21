Agency Difficulties Apology Following Fly To The Sky’s Hwanhee Is Booked With no Detention For Drunk Driving

Fly to the Sky’s Hwanhee is under investigation for driving beneath the affect.

On March 21, it was claimed that the singer had been caught by police for drunk driving. In accordance to the Gyeonggi Yongin Southern Provincial Police Agency, Hwanhee was booked with out detention for violations of website traffic laws.

He is staying charged with driving his motor vehicle about the Bojeong neighborhood in Giheung, Yongin at 6 a.m. KST on March 21 though intoxicated, and causing a slight collision. At the time he was identified by police, Hwanhee is explained to have experienced a blood alcoholic beverages written content of .061 %, which is grounds to have a person’s license suspended. The singer was booked without the need of detention and he will be identified as to the police station next week for questioning.

Adhering to the news, Hwanhee’s agency H2media released a statement that reads as follows:

This is Hwanhee’s company H2media.

First of all, we would like to apologize for bringing these types of unfortunate news pertaining to our label artist.

It is correct that in the early several hours of March 21, Hwanhee brought about a insignificant collision even though driving underneath the influence, and this is a clear and inexcusable wrongdoing.

Hwanhee will entirely cooperate with the investigation, and he will obtain the acceptable punishment.

We categorical how sorry we are for triggering concern with a wrongdoing that need to not have happened.

We at the time again bow our heads and apologize.

Supply (1) (2)

How does this article make you truly feel?