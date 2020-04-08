Agency scrambles as Hawaii’s unemployment claims top 194,000

Unemployment claims in Hawaii rose to 194,936 on Monday from March 1, which is considered the beginning of the COVID-19 impact for the state.

Scott Murakami, Department of Labor and Director of Industrial Relations, said Tuesday the department was beginning to see a decrease in new claims; however, they are still well above historical levels.

Murakami says recent claims have dropped to a range of 7,000 to 8,000 from 10,000-plus per day two weeks ago and 15,000 to 16,000 per day before that. But the current claim volume is still significant that before COVID-19 a big day for the department would have around 200 claims.

“The volume of claims is just astronomical. It’s incredible to see, and we realize that these represent … real people. It’s really about us. He wants to make sure we pay people the right amount and as quickly as possible, “he said. “We’re doing everything we can to make that happen.”

On average, Murakami said, the claims process will take 21 days, a number the department is working hard to reduce.

Gig workers – people who work as self-employed contractors or as on-call or temporary workers – are waiting even longer as the U.S. Department of Labor has not yet provided states with guidance on such applications.

Longer wait is also true for applicants waiting for CARES Law assistance, including an additional $ 600 a month for four months and a 13-week extension beyond Hawaii’s normal 26-week unemployment insurance period. Once DLIR finds a clear federal directive, Murakami said, the benefits of the CARES Act will be retroactive to January 31.

In the meantime there are many frustrated applicants.

Bryant de Venecia, spokesman for Unite Here Local 5, said that about 80% of 12,000 union members lost jobs and that most reported difficulties with the unemployment insurance system.

“Some first-time applicants are still waiting anywhere within a few days of a whole week to get confirmation numbers,” de Venecia said. “The big question is, when will the benefits be received? It is difficult for many people. They are already worried about how much they will pay for rent and groceries. Those who work reduced hours are worried about how to pay for it. child care.

De Venecia says the system requirements must be made clearer. It also needed to be a better way for workers already in the reactive claims system, he said.

Applicants making new claims or trying to provide updated information reported on the website are overloaded and that they cannot be found on or have been kicked off, and that they cannot find anyone on the phone and emails will be unanswered .

Murakami recommends that initial applicants who have difficulty joining the system file a claim on DLIR’s online form https://huiclaims2020.hawaii.gov/initial-claim. If an email is not received within a day or two with a claim number, it is advisable to follow up with a call. The phone line for appointments is 833-901-2275.

People already in the system are reporting problems. Applicants who have maxed out 26 weeks but will be eligible for the 13-week extension say they cannot apply online and that their earlier appointments for assistance are not until well into May.

Others report problems of continuity. Dave Moskowitz, who first had a claim for lost restaurant hours and then for full unemployment, said his check didn’t happen this week.

“I’m in the system; it should be automatic. If problems continue, I’m really concerned about what’s going to happen. Moskowitz said people are going to be in a very bad, dark, sad place.

Murakami said DLIR hopes to get checks out faster by making improvements, including adding personalities and eliminating particularities embedded in the system.

On Monday night, Murakami said DLIR had eliminated the five-day waiver requirement for employers to verify a claim before the process begins.

“It doesn’t make sense. We know the person is putting in and the employer is no longer in business, so why would we wait the five-day period?” Murakami said.

DLIR spokesman Bill Kunstman said the department also eliminated the requirement for employers to certify partial unemployment claims and for applicants to post resumes and job searches. He said DLIR also had “made some other technical changes that boiled down to making the system more efficient in making payments whilst still having the ability to detect fraud.”

Prior to COVID-19, Murakami said, DLIR had seven workers assigned to manage unemployment insurance. Kunstman said that on Monday, DLIR reassigned 38 more staff members from other parts of the agency, bringing its total internal appropriations to 76. DLIR is also working with the State Department of Human Resource Development to bring in additional staff, he said .

Kunstman said DLIR also expanded operations.

“Rather than a call center, we have one of the sandboxes in Kakaako, one on the first floor to reset passwords, and a new claims center on the third floor,” he said.