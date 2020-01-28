AgencyUK wins integrated marketing briefing for Chewits

Cloetta UK, home to international confectionery brands such as CandyKing and The Jelly Bean Factory, has selected AgencyUK, the integrated agency, to provide marketing and communication services for its legendary Chewits brand.

AgencyUK has won a three-way contest for the Chewits campaign

In response to a three-way competitive environment, AgencyUK was selected to provide services such as creative brand strategy, public relations and social media strategy and management for Chewits in the UK.

The 2020 communication plan focuses on a brand refreshing campaign and launch of the NPD with the goal of drawing consumers’ attention to Chewits and uniting old and new fans through their love of the well-known candy.

Chris Hobbs, Marketing and Service Director at Cloetta UK, says: The team has successfully committed to the brand to deliver an outstanding strategy and creativity that showcases its expertise across the FMCG market. We are very happy to work with them and were impressed with their integrated response. “

Sammy Mansourpour, Managing Director of AgencyUK, says: “It is a real privilege to work with a brand as well known and popular as Chewits. We all remember the legendary Chewie advertising campaigns of the 80s and 90s! It is incredibly exciting and rewarding to have the opportunity to build on this rich brand heritage. I couldn’t be more proud of the team. “

AgencyUK was awarded an advertising agency under 40 at this year’s Drum Recommends Awards.

// Presented in this article

AgencyUK

We are an award-winning, integrated agency for brand communication. Privately owned, proudly independent. We work with clients we believe in to help them grow and connect with their audience. Were …

Find out more