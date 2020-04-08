Agent Denies New Chart Manipulation Claim Made by Political Party + To Take Legal Action

The People’s Party has accused artists of manipulating charts.

On 8 April, the People’s Party candidate, Kim Geun Tae, gave a press conference in the National Assembly stated that the situation and facts about the company’s ownership illegal and misuse Creativer online account ordinary citizens to be able to manipulate images to music.

Through five months of research, Kim Geun Tae identified 1,716 Daum and Melon Korean accounts used illegally to defraud the music charts. Victims of hackers as people of all ages and banners, from people who were born in the year 1935 to 2003.

Calling him a marketing company, Creativer did something illegal “in marketing.” Unable to create clocks that result in graphs, Creativer uses the most time-consuming users, starting at 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., to carry out the manipulation. Activities include searching for songs to put them in the section (scenery) and streaming and downloading songs. To avoid being accused of manipulation, Creativer simultaneously conducted viral marketing and even created other musician songs, such as IU, to divert attention.

Companies that manipulate the graph will borrow and partition servers to open multiple windows and play music, or they will make computers recognizable as mobile devices to play and download songs. Furthermore, those who are at the end of graphics manipulation as well as realtime processing engine in the search engines as well as the main voice and real-time comments in the online community.

According to the report, artists who practice underhanded marketing techniques with Creativer and descendants of Lionti Holdings are artists Ko Seung Hyung, GWSN, Bad Kidz, BOL4, Song Ha Ye, Young Tak, YOYOMI, So Hyang, Ali, and Lee Gikwang Highlight.

Following the report, representatives Lee Gikwang, YOYOMI, GWSN, BOL4, Ko Seung Hyung, Young Tak, and Song Ha Ye all strongly denied the claim. The agencies of Lee Gikwang, BOL4, and Song Ha Ye have also revealed plans for legal action to spread false rumors and slander.

Kim Geun Tae stated, “Due to illegal chart manipulation, good musicians’ songs that need to get attention can’t get their attention properly. We will fight to the end in order for fair competition to happen.” Kim Geun Tae stated his hopes of eliminating complete manipulation of public opinion on the internet with the help of the public.

The People’s Party announces its intention to announce 1,716 Daum and Melon accounts soon. Information such as servers and IP addresses used in graph manipulation will be transferred to the investigating agency. The People’s Party also asked the investigating agency to seek a stronger judgment if the evidence was tampered with, and also asked Melon and other music streaming platforms to open up a log of music history played by the compromised account.

Previously, Kim Geun Tae had acted as a spokeswoman for the Right Solid Party to give evidence of Song Ha Ye’s use of chart manipulation. At the time, his agency denied the claim and stated plans to take legal action.

Source (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8)

How does this article feel?