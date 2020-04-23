Agent J.H.I.E.L.D. J. August Richards Goes Out As Gay

J. August Richards had “one of the best days” of his life: the day he came out as gay.

This week, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. The 46-year-old alum is discussing her role in the Council of Dads with peers Sarah Wayne Callies on Instagram Live when he revealed he had something in common with his character.

In the NBC series, the actress plays Dr Oliver Post, a black man and married gay man, a character not often seen on television.

Discussing the pressures and responsibilities of the role, Richards told Callies, “When I think about why I was involved in the industry, it really fights oppression … I know how I’m affected by the people I see on television, or who I don’t see it on television … and so this is a gay man who is married to a family … on television, I don’t look at what I do, and you know, you have the opportunity to put images into millions of homes. I want the picture to be honest and I want the picture to be true.

“Honestly, it required me to perform in a way that I didn’t always do when I was working,” he explains. “I know that I can’t describe this gay man honestly without telling you all that I’m a gay guy … I’ve never done that with people I’ve worked with.”

Richards continued, “That responsibility led me to do that because I knew how important it was for people out there like me to see the example, so I took that responsibility very seriously.”

She highlighted the occasion by posting a recording on her Instagram profile on Monday, writing, “Why did I let the cast and crew of @nbccouncilofdads know I was gay …” The broadcast was greeted with delightful comments, celebrations and support for the star.

“Everyone says it will but no one can prepare me. Yesterday was one of the best days of my life,” she wrote on her yard Tuesday with a picture of herself wearing a rainbow. “Thank you” sounds like a cheap word to describe the depth of gratitude I have for your support and the devastating LOVE that I felt was aimed at me yesterday.

The actress continued, “Who knew that something I once thought was scary had something very beautiful in it … For every comment, like, emoji, repost, phone call, text message, everything. I felt it ALL … Thank you #PRIDE # LGBTQ # BlackLGBTQ # ComingOut # SelfLove #SelfAcceptance. “

