Aggressive squirrels terrorize the Florida family in their home

HAINES CITY, Florida (WFLA) – A mother from the Tampa Bay area says squirrels have moved into the condominium she rents in Haines City.

After being tortured for 25 days, Annie Peavey called for help. While admitting that it sounds silly, Peavey tells the WFLA that the squirrels have destroyed their furniture and peace of mind.

She says that no one is responsible for removing the pests.

“They like us now and know our habits,” said Peavey. “You don’t want to go.”

Peavey, who has a 9-year-old son, says she saw at least two squirrels. Over time, the squirrels had become more aggressive.

“He usually likes to stay on my couch and the other likes the chair,” said Peavey.

Mobile phone pictures and videos show the squirrels hanging around the living room on December 20th.

“You can see what he did at the bottom of the chair,” said Peavey. “Down here you can see the stuffing, the droppings.”

The mother says she is worried about her son.

“Now that they’re more aggressive, what if they bite him?” She said.

After days of complaints, according to Peavey, the property manager Leif Olander and the HOA have finally set traps. However, the squirrels do not fall on it or step inside.

“They set traps five days ago and the squirrels are still there,” investigative reporter Mahsa Saeidi told Olander on a phone call.

