“Aggressive” test causes coronavirus cases to surge in Ohio prison

Coronavirus cases have skyrocketed to nearly 4,000 in the Ohio prison system. This is the number that state authorities have attributed to “aggressive” inspections. The Marion Correctional Facility has become one of the top hotspots in the country.

As of Tuesday, there were 3,762 inmates and 319 employees who tested positive throughout the system. According to the state’s Department of Rehabilitation Corrections, nine prisoners and one employee were killed by the virus. This is about 30% of all Ohio cases. According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are a total of 12,516 positive cases across the state, killing 509 people.

“Many of the problems are that we don’t have a lot of personal protective equipment to go into this episode,” said Christopher Mabe, president of the Ohio Civil Service Society. “It’s virtually impossible to keep a social distance in prison,” Maeve told CBS-affiliated WBNS.

The State Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections attributed the rapid increase in cases with an “aggressive” approach to testing, including testing of all personnel and prisoners at Marion, Pickaway Correctional Center, and Franklin Medical Center. There is.

In a statement, the agency said, “We’re testing everyone, even those who aren’t symptomatic, so we’re getting positive test results for individuals who were asymptomatic and would not have been tested.” Said.

Governor Mike Dewein last week approved the release of 105 prisoners under the state’s Emergency Overcrowding Act and reduced six sentences through the state parole commission, his office said in a statement.

“We know that coronaviruses pose a particular threat to configuration aggregation, but this comprehensive testing shows how to best tune the response at these facilities and how comprehensive testing is done within the cohort. Will give you data and insights on how will affect the number of tests. “De Wein said in a statement on Tuesday.” These numbers do not necessarily point to new problems at these facilities. I just want people in Ohio to know that it’s a broader test. “

