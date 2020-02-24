[agong-accepts-dr-m’s-resignation,-reappoints-him-as-interim-pm]

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad leaves Istana Negara February 24, 2020. — Photograph by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong has accepted Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s resignation earlier today as the seventh primary minister, but has now reappointed him to hold the place in the interim, Main Secretary to the Authorities Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali announced this evening.

Mohd Zuki said the Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah designed the appointment following accepting Dr Mahathir’s resignation.

“However, His Majesty has assented to appoint YAB Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as interim primary minister, though waiting around for the appointment of the new Primary Minister in line with Short article 43(2)(a) of the Federal Structure.

“Therefore, in this time period, he will manage the country’s administration right up until the new Prime Minister is appointed and the Cabinet is shaped,” he reported in a temporary statement.

The Federal Constitution’s Write-up 43(2)(a) presents for the Agong to appoint a primary minister from amid the members of the Dewan Rakyat who — in his judgment — is “likely to command the self esteem of the majority”.

Previously right now, the Key Minister’s Business announced that Dr Mahathir had sent his resignation letter to the Agong at 1pm.

This was the 2nd time Dr Mahathir has quit the submit, making him both equally Malaysia’s longest-serving and shortest-serving key minister.

Dr Mahathir, 94, experienced been primary minister of Malaysia twice in the nation’s history.

In his to start with stint, Dr Mahathir was the prime minister under the Barisan Nasional (BN) administration for 22 a long time or five terms concerning July 16, 1981 to October 31, 2003, getting to start with assumed the situation when he was aged 56 and then stepping down aged 78.

Following major the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition to victory in the 14th typical elections on May well nine, 2018, Dr Mahathir at age 92 was sworn in the up coming day and took up the place of primary minister once more, almost 15 years immediately after his “retirement” from politics when he gave up the put up.

Dr Mahathir’s resignation nowadays is just about three months shy of PH’s next anniversary in energy.