[agong-finishes-interviews-with-at-least-137-mps-on-day-two]

A bus carrying associates of DAP is witnessed leaving Istana Negara on February 26, 2020. — Photograph by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has finished the 2nd day of interviewing MPs to ascertain who instructions the the greater part in the Dewan Rakyat.

The prolonged interview session was closed for the working day after 42 DAP MPs exited Istana Negara at 4.32pm now.

Malay Mail recognize that at minimum 137 MPs arrived for today’s interview.

The breakdown is as follows: 25 from Bersatu, 39 from PKR, 11 from Amanah, and one more 11 previously from PKR who are in Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s impartial faction.

At least nine from Parti Warisan Sabah were also observed passing the principal gates into the palace grounds. Nonetheless, their president and Semporna MP Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal was not witnessed by any of the journalists who have been camped outdoors Gate two of the palace due to the fact morning.

The palace has not indicated if the job interview session is completely concluded. Malay Mail has contacted palace officers and is awaiting a reaction.

In an unprecedented go, Sultan Abdullah exercised his discretion as a constitutional monarch to interview all 222 MPs to come across out who they supported to be prime minister, following Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad abruptly resigned from office pursuing a revolt in his Pakatan Harapan coalition.

The King reappointed the Langkawi MP as PM for an interim Monday though he considers his solutions.

Yesterday’s job interview session finished for the day soon after the King achieved with 89 MPs from Umno, PAS, Sarawak coalition GPS, MCA, MIC and independent MPs.