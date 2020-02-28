[agong-summons-speaker-to-palace-once-again-more-than-special-sitting-of-parliament]

At noon, Mohamad Ariff unveiled a statement stating the application by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to convene a particular sitting down this Monday had been turned down on grounds that it did not meet up with the prerequisites. — Photo by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof was summoned to attend a meeting with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah for the second time now.

Mohamad Ariff previously fulfilled with the Agong this morning but was summoned once again at noon.

It is believed the second assembly is about issues associated to the proposed Parliamentary sitting.

A resource confirmed the 2nd conference but did not elaborate even more.

He went to the Istana at about 1.20pm.

At noon, Mohamad Ariff introduced a assertion indicating the application by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to convene a specific sitting down this Monday had been rejected on grounds that it did not meet up with the prerequisites.

He reported the letter did not fulfill the problems of Parliament’s Standing Buy 11(3), for not offering a finish “Motion Notification.”

The Speaker also concluded that the conference can only be held upon receiving the decree from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the selection system for the next key minister.