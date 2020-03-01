Datuk Ahmad Yakob speaks through the Muktamar Dewan Ulama PAS Pusat at the IOI Palm Villa in Kulai. ― Image by Yusof Mat Isa

TUMPAT, March one — The choice by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah in consenting to the appointment of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the 8th Primary Minister should be revered by all quarters.

Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob stated Istana Negara experienced been careful in locating the resolution to solve the political turmoil in the state.

“The choice should really be highly regarded since it is a selection by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong himself,” he advised reporters when satisfied after a charity live performance which was held to raise funds for the construction of the PASTI Ar-Rahmah Palekbang developing at Sekolah Menengah Ugama (Arab) Bustanul Saadah, Morak, listed here final evening.

Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, in a assertion yesterday, mentioned that the swearing-in ceremony of Muhyiddin as the Key Minister will be held at 10.30 am at Istana Negara tomorrow.

Ahmad also expressed self-confidence of Muhyiddin’s capacity to lead the country’s administration based on his comprehensive knowledge in the previous administration.

“I assume from his practical experience and what is heading on close to us, I am self-assured he is ready to appear up with methods to handle challenges and matters that cropped up over the past 22 months (throughout the Pakatan Harapan governing administration),” he added. — Bernama