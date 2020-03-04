[agong’s-birthday-now-on-june-eight]

The latest Agong, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, ascended the throne on January 24, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March four — The celebration of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s Birthday this 12 months has been shifted to June eight, in accordance to Main Secretary to the Federal government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali.

The celebration was formerly established for June six, a Saturday.

“The federal government has also agreed that for 2021 and the remainder of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s reign, the celebration the Yang diPertuan Agong’s Birthday will be on the very first Monday of June,” he explained in a statement.

Mohd Zuki also stated the celebration will be a nationwide getaway.

The existing Agong ascended the throne on January 24, 2019.

Al-Sultan Abdullah was unexpectedly termed to appoint a primary minister final thirty day period, when Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned and brought on a political disaster in the country.