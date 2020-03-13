Agreement with Trump on Coronavirus Relief Package

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced that Congress has reached an agreement with the Trump administration on an emergency aid package to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Billions of relief will provide free coronavirus testing, paid sick leave, and strengthen Medicaid funding for states.

“We are proud to have reached an agreement with the Administration to resolve outstanding challenges, and the Law on Response to Families’ First Coronavirus Disease will soon be approved,” Pelosi wrote in a letter to other lawmakers. Democrats.

News: Pelosi and Mnuchin have reached an agreement. pic.twitter.com/IYQeK5JTor

– Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) March 13, 2020

The House could vote on the bill earlier tonight.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin negotiated the deal with Pelosi. The two spoke on the phone four times to clear the deal on Thursday, according to The Hill.

Pelosi delivered a statement on Friday in which it blamed the critics for manipulating President Trump’s outbreak. “The American people wait and deserve a coordinated, science-wide, government-wide response to keep them and their loved ones safe – a response that puts families first in stimulating the economy.” said the speaker.

The president said the statement would free up $ 50 billion for states to fight the disease, which has sickened more than 1,200 people and killed at least 33 in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University data at Friday noon. .

“No resources are spared, nothing at all,” Trump said during a news conference in the White House’s blond garden.

The interim agreement comes hours after President Donald Trump declared a national emergency and announced a series of measures to combat the virus originating in Wuhan, China.

President Trump called on all states to create emergency operation centers and all hospitals to activate their emergency preparedness plans immediately.

He also announced widespread authority for Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, who waived some regulations and requirements to allow “all hospitals to have the maximum flexibility to respond to the virus and take care of patients.”

By virtue of this new authority, Azar will be able to waive the requirements and allow doctors to practice in out-of-state hospitals and allow hospitals to increase bed capacity and length of stay for patients.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the statement would allow healthcare facilities “to do everything they could” to contain and mitigate the virus.

“We have a long way to go,” he said. “There will be many more cases, but we will take care of this.”

