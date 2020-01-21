AGWSRs Gerbracht is chasing another title, more wrestling history

ACKLEY,
Iowa (KWWL) – A year ago, Ali Gerbracht made history
“Obviously
She won the last match and ran over and jumped into my arms.
It is a very special moment, “said AGWSR head coach and Ali
Father Chad Gerbracht.
Then
Ali, a junior, beat Bettendorf’s Ella Schmit 4: 1 and became the first
was the last champion of the IWCOA Iowa Girls State Wrestling tournament
January.
“It
was a lot of relief and excitement, “she said about the win,
“It didn’t really start until I got home and the community
greeted me in the city. That was pretty cool. “
This
on the weekend she has the chance to do it again against an even stronger one
Field. In year 2 the state tournament will rise to over 350
Competitors compared to just over 80 a year ago.
“It
only makes me ready so much, “said Ali,” I’m ready
go back, feel the same excitement, get to the same place as me
finished last year. “
There
are even bigger goals for the senior who did the cougars wrestling
Room her home pretty much since the age of 5. She did twelve days ago
became only the second girl in state history to achieve 100 careers
Wins.
Now,
She has Des Moines in her sights and a trip to the IAHSAA state
Tournament in the Wells Fargo Arena.
“All is
I have to line up properly, but we can’t say no, “said Chad.” Because
it happens. “
“It is
has always been the big dream. Girls state was never a thing, and
Boy State has always been up there, “said Ali,” so first
I have to get the girls in good shape, then I have to climb to the boys
Status.”