Ahead of ground exam, Madhya Pradesh Speaker accepts resignation of 16 rebel Congress MLAs

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon speaks for the duration of the budget session of point out assembly, in Bhopal on 16 March 2020 | PTI

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker N.P. Prajapati acknowledged the resignation of the remaining 16 MLAs loyal to previous Congress chief Jyotiraditya Scindia late Thursday night time.

The growth arrives several hours after the Supreme Courtroom directed to hold a ground take a look at in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly by 5 pm Friday.

“I have accepted the resignation of the 16 MLAs who have filed petition in the Supreme Court docket. Primarily based on what they have said there, I am accepting resignation of these 16 MLAs also,” Prajapati told reporters.

The Speaker had before recognized the resignations of 6 ministers who experienced resigned from their membership.

Meanwhile, Assembly’s principal secretary A.P. Singh explained to PTI that a particular session of the property as per the directives of the Supreme Court docket will be held from 2 pm on Friday and will conclude by 5 pm.

In the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the precise strength of the house at existing is 228 as two seats are lying vacant.

In the renewed scenario, the bulk mark is 104.

With the resignation of 16 more MLAs, the energy of Congress has come down to 92 from 108.

Previously, 6 ministers experienced resigned which introduced down the toughness of the ruling party, led by Main Minister Kamal Nath, from 114 to 108.

On the other hand, the BJP has 107 members in the Property. On the other hand, the BJP had paraded 106 legislators before the governor on Monday as a person of its MLAs, Narayan Tripathi, was absent and noticed with the Congress legislators soon after the assembly proceedings.

The BSP has two customers in the Property though the SP has a person besides four independents. All these MLAs BSP, SP and independents experienced prolonged their help to the Congress during the development of the authorities in 2018.

