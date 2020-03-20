Ahead of the Kamal Nath Catholic Test, the speaker accepted the resignation of 16 Cong MLAs – News from India

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker, Prajapati NP, said he had accepted the resignation of 16 MLA rebel congresses who had camped in Bengaluru for more than 10 days. Prajapati’s surprise move, barely 12 hours before the Congress led by Kamal Nath, is scheduled to be tested upstairs by Supreme Court orders, reducing the power of the assembly to 206.

Development on Thursday reduced the majority mark of the assembly to 104, raising questions about the survival of the Kamal Nath government. The BJP, the country’s leading opposition party, has 107 MLAs compared to 92 congresses, 4 independents, 2 BSPs and 1 SP MP.

The speaker has already accepted the resignation of six rebel MPS who were ministers in the Congress government and considered loyal to former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Congress has made several efforts in recent days to contact rebel military police. But the MLAs – addressed by Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Congress Senior Leader Digvijaya Singh, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Chairman, DK Shivakumar and cabinet ministers – declined to back down.

The announcement by the Prajapati speaker coincided with reports that Kamal Nath would address a media conference around noon. Prajapati did not comment on the floor test to be done at the House.

The official secretariat for convening the assembly at 2:00 pm was issued by the assembly secretary shortly before midnight. The Prajapati speaker abruptly adjourned the home on March 16 to hold a meeting at 11 a.m. on March 26, citing the risk posed by the coronavirus outbreak.

BJP MLA Shivraj Singh Chouhan, whose petition was handed down by the Supreme Court on Thursday evening in connection with the passed test, wrote to Speaker Prajapati at night to convene an assembly for the upstart test.

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the Madhya Pradesh government to prove its majority on the floor of the state assembly by Friday, an action he decided to adopt without waiting for a speaker to make a call for the rebel MLA’s resignations.

Bench Judges DY Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta advanced the assembly meeting from March 26 to March 20, effectively excluding the direction of NP Prajapati speakers to delay the home until March 26.

BJP leader

Former minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, whose exit from Congress for BJP membership has stifled a party in the state, cheered the ruling of the highest court. “I applaud the Supreme Court ruling rendered to protect democratic values ​​in Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath did not make a clear statement upstairs until late night but sent news that a press conference would be formally held at his official home on Friday at noon.

Speaking to MPP MPs at the Chief Ministerial Party meeting on Thursday evening, Kamal Nath briefed them on the developments over the past few days.

“The Supreme Court judgment arrived today (on the floor test). We have made a strong statement in our case. We have also stated to the Supreme Court the fact regarding the 16 Congresses of International Representation held in captivity (in Bengaluru). According to the SC judgment. the test exam is due to take place on March 20. But we are not disappointed.We are still united.The BJP played a dirty game keeping our MLAs imprisoned in Bengaluru. The BJP is throwing conspiracies from day one to overthrow the government as the government launches. the fight against the mafia in the state, “he said.

