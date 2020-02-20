[ahead-of-trump’s-visit,-indian-town-cleans-the-swamp]



Central Industrial Protection Drive (CISF) staff patrol at the historic Taj Mahal premises, where by U.S. President Donald Trump and initially lady Melania Trump are envisioned to stop by, in Agra, India, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

By Saurabh Sharma

LUCKNOW (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to “drain the swamp” of lobbyists and elites in Washington D.C. Now, one particular Indian metropolis is racing to clear up a stagnant river as he prepares to pay a visit to.

Trump comes in India on Feb. 24 on a maiden two-working day journey that aims to maintenance bilateral relations damage by a trade spat.

He options to visit the western city of Ahmedabad and India’s capital New Delhi, as perfectly as Agra, the place he will check out the famed monument to like, the Taj Mahal, at sunset.

In the town, authorities are on a clear-up generate, like the polluted waters of the Yamuna river, that backs on to the monument elaborate.

Jal Singh Meena, an officer with the Agra Ganga Nahar, the govt body that manages the canal community that feeds into the Yamuna in Agra, mentioned on Thursday an added 17 million litres of water are staying produced from 3 locks in the week preceding Trump’s stop by on Monday- extra than double the usual quantity.

The excess move experienced been purchased “to continue to keep it cleanse and remove the foul odor,” he advised Reuters.

On Thursday, staff scrubbed partitions and fountains at the monument, commissioned in 1632 by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his late wife Mumtaz, Television channels showed.

India’s ideal-known attraction, the Taj Mahal is frequented by approximately 7 million travelers a calendar year, according to official knowledge, but has been blighted by overcrowding and air pollution.

Alongside with polluted water, authorities are battling some of the world’s filthiest air that stains the white marble of the monument, and significantly intense troops of monkeys that have been regarded to assault guests.

District authorities have denied area media experiences they have relocated some of the extra troublesome primates for the go to, and that a bridge on a proposed route taken by Trump will be unable to bear the pounds of his armour-plated limousine known as “The Beast”.

