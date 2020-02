The Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) logo is observed on a building in Kuala Lumpur April 29, 2016. — Photograph by Noticed Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Tan Sri Ahmad Badri Mohd Zahir has been appointed as the new chairman for Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) effective March 12, changing Tan Sri Leo Moggie.

Ahmad Badri was a non-impartial director for the utility big and has served as the Secretary-Common of Treasury because September 12, 2018.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia nowadays, TNB claimed Moggie, 78, had tendered his resignation as director and chairman. — Bernama