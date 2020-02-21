[ahmad-maslan-seeks-to-strike-out-money-laundering,-fake-assertion-charges]

Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan has submitted an application to strike out the demand of failing to declare RM2 million he acquired from Datuk Seri Najib Razak to the IRB and the charge of offering untrue assertion to the MACC framed from him. — Photo by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Pontian Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan has filed an software to strike out the cost of failing to declare RM2 million he obtained from Datuk Seri Najib Razak to the Inland Earnings Board (IRB) and the charge of providing wrong assertion to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Fee (MACC) framed towards him.

Attorney Hamidi Mohd Noh, symbolizing Ahmad, 52, stated the application recognize was submitted on February 11 experienced been served to the prosecution three days later.

He explained this when the case arrived up for mention in advance of Classes Courtroom Decide Azman Ahmad below right now.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Noor Hafizan Zakaria verified having been given the discover, stating that she would will need some time to reply.

She also informed the court docket that the prosecution had submitted quite a few files, which includes Ahmad’s statement recorded by the MACC, to the defence according to Area 51A of the Legal Treatment Code.

The court established March 26 to listen to the application.

Ahmad was slapped with the two costs on January 21.

On the very first charge, he was accused of dollars laundering by not stating his serious income on the RM2 million he obtained from Najib in the Money Tax Return Form for Evaluation Year 2013, and in executing so, experienced violated Segment 113(one)(a) of the Cash flow Tax Act 1967.

The previous deputy finance minister was alleged to have gained the revenue from Najib, considered to be proceeds from illegal activities, as a result of an AmIslamic Lender Berhad cheque dated November 27, 2013, which he (Ahmad) individually cashed on the exact same working day.

The offence was allegedly fully commited at the IRB, Duta Branch, Govt Office Complex, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim, on April 30, 2014.

The demand, framed beneath Section four(one)(a) of the Anti-Revenue Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Funding and Proceeds of Unlawful Routines Act 2001, provides a highest good of RM5 million, or imprisonment for up to 5 decades, or both of those, if observed guilty.

On the second cost, Ahmad was accused of offering phony statements to the MACC when questioned by MACC investigating officer, Principal Senior Assistant Superintendent Mohd Zairi Zainal, above the problem at the media conference space, Parliament Developing, Jalan Parlimen in this article, between 2.45pm and three.30pm on July four, 2019.

The demand, framed beneath Segment 32(8)c) of the Anti-Revenue Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Routines Act 2001, delivers a optimum great of RM3 million, or imprisonment for up to 5 years, or both equally, if found responsible. — Bernama