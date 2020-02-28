[ahmad-maslan-tells-macc-to-stalk-each-and-every-mp-daily-before-march-two-sitting]

Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan comes at Umno’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur February 25, 2020. — Image by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan has urged the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Fee to watch the motion of all MPs right before the Parliament convenes on March two to vote for Malaysia’s following prime minister.

Ahmad explained this is to prevent any try to get votes “en masse at the previous minute” by get-togethers vying for the article, Berita Harian reported this morning.

“The checking need to be done 24-hrs nowadays, Saturday, Sunday and Monday early morning just before the unique Dewan Rakyat sitting, for the reason that we assume the shopping for of assistance from MPs may possibly happen,” he was quoted as declaring.

“For example, PKR has 92 seats to support Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to grow to be PM, they just need to have 112 seats to qualify but regardless of what it is we hope the buying doesn’t transpire.”

Interim prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad mentioned yesterday that a exclusive Parliament sitting down will be convened this Monday where MPs will vote to appoint the upcoming prime minister, in a bid to close the ongoing political deadlock.

Ahmad’s party Umno has claimed it would boycott the sitting down. The social gathering and its allies PAS are demanding for fresh new elections.