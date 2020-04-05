Ahn Bo Hyun Explains How He Prepares for the “Itaewon Class” Role + Difficulty for Stardom

In a recent interview, Ahn Bo Hyun talked about his efforts to portray the character on JTBC’s “Itaewon Class.”

Ahn Bo Hyun show, “During the seven months that play this movie, I think about how to make my character be humiliated. Luckily, the raw and violent she looks clear, and I can show you a variety of side to the character of the person who accidentally a fool good, I feel satisfied. “

“I think that Jang Geun Won in ‘Itaewon Class’ will be my favorite character,” he said. “I think it’s a turning point in his acting career. I love acting because I can share everything I want to share. I feel so grateful to the director. “

Although Ahn Bo Hyun’s character is only a nuisance in the original webtoon, he is a three-dimensional character in the drama, as he is cast in a love triangle with Park Sae Roy (played by Park Seo Joon) and Oh Soo Ah (played by Kwon Nara). Despite the difficult exterior, Jang Geun Won gained sympathy with the audience as he expressed disappointment, emptiness, and sadness when he was attacked by Park Sae Roy and thrown on the bus by his own father.

In drawing different layers of character, Ahn Bo Hyun paid close attention to his outward appearance. When he got out of prison, he returned with black hair to show how “dark” his character was while waiting for the jail.

Ahn Bo Hyun graduated from Busan Sports High School and won a gold medal in amateur competition. In college, he switched paths and started modeling, and he has been responsible for his life ever since.

“I learned how to survive on my own, so I’ve grown up,” he said. “From describing myself to adulthood, I’m going to assume that I really know. Because I’ve been around for a long time, I feel faster. I’m more mature when faced with more obstacles than my peers. I live in a very difficult time.”

The actor continues, “I live by thinking that it will be done during wont sad. All the people in this world have difficulties and problems for yourself. All others remain patient (the problems of), and I certainly do not think that there is no reason to so I need this mindset more than ever before. “

To fulfill his desire, Ahn Bo Hyun took on many part-time jobs, working as a driver, mover, and parcel officer. He told us that most of the money he uses for himself is to clean his teeth. Her teeth were not good after boxing, and she visited a well-known orthodontist who was well-known by celebrities. Although he didn’t have 7 million won (about $ 5,661), he paid 500,000 won (about $ 404) a month while working part-time.

According to Ahn Bo Hyun, he lives modestly, and some hobbies include camping, biking, and fishing. Thanks to the success of the “Itaewon Class,” Ahn Bo Hyun is also gaining attention for her past projects, which include the plays “Descendants of the Sun” and “Her Private Life,” as well as her debut film “Hiya.”

He concluded, “I want to be an actor who didn’t lose his mindset and continue to show the various transformations through his work.”

