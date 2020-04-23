Ahn Bo Hyun’s Talk About Your Past Part-Time Work + Why He Like Reaction to “Itaewon Class” Characters

In the April 22 broadcast of “Exclusive E-news,” Ahn Bo Hyun discusses his past experiences with part-time work as well as his reaction to the character of “Itaewon Class.”

While on assignment for the commercial blade, Ahn Bo Hyun interviewed comedian Chu Dae Yeop. She shares, “Having recently completed the ‘Itaewon Class,’ I have lived happily ever after.”

He also told me about several part-time jobs that he carried out, saying, “I work all day, move things around buildings without the elevator, have part-time jobs in food courts and gas stations, and I’ve sent newspapers. “He added, ‘When it comes to acting, I use a lot of those memories and feelings.’

In the latest JTBC drama “The Class of Itaewon,” Ahn Bo Hyun plays villain Jang Geun Won and receives many accolades for portraying the characters in question.

Asked if he felt he was gaining popularity, Ahn Bo Hyun replied, “Because of the situation, I can’t go out so I don’t feel physically. But, I feel like I’m receiving love when I see my number of followers rising on social media. but I didn’t know it would go well. “

He also gives the reaction of the character she, said, “Many people are making comments intense. At the start, I do listen to the comments of hate. When I will receive intense, I would be doing well. It became a source of strength to me. I growing hate for the scenes I filmed with intense intention. “

