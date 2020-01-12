Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Min Jae steal hearts like the beautiful duo in “Dr. Romantic 2”

Loading...

“Dr. Romantic 2 ”has published photos of Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Min Jae.

The second episode of “Dr. Romantic” tells the story of the “real doctor” Kim Sa Bu (played by Han Suk Kyu), who works at the small and humble hospital in Dol Dam, and the people who meet him.

Ahn Hyo Seop plays Seo Woo Jin, a great surgeon who is a second-year fellow with a painful past and a dangerous debt, while Kim Min Jae plays Park Eun Tak, a responsible, fair and warm nurse.

In recently published photos, Seo Woo Jin and Park Eun Tak are spotted revealing their honest thoughts on a certain subject. Seo Woo Jin looks confused and bewildered while Park Eun Tak pays attention to Seo Woo Jin’s words in a calm and focused manner.

This scene was filmed on a set in Yongin in the province of Gyeonggi last November. It was their first scene together without the other actors, and they found a separate space on the set to practice together while facing each other. When filming began, the two plunged into the scene where the character of Kim Min Jae gives sweet advice to the character of Ahn Hyo Seop as someone who came to Dol Dam Hospital earlier than him.

On the set, Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Min Jae showed the extraordinary friendship they had built before they even started as actors. Viewers eagerly await their chemistry and teamwork in the drama.

Production company Samhwa Networks said, “The key is whether Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Min Jae will be able to achieve a unique bromance in” Dr. Romantic 2. “Their close collaboration is starting to shine. Please look forward to the passionate performances of Seo Woo Jin and Park Eun Tak, who will continue to show their bromance in the emergency room. “

The next episode of “Dr. Romantic 2 ”will be broadcast on January 13 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

