Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung rush to the emergency room in “Dr. Romantic 2 ”

Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung will rush to the rescue in the next episode of “Dr. Romantic 2 ”!

The successful SBS series follows the lives of doctors at Dol Dam Hospital. Lee Sung Kyung plays the role of Cha Eun Jae, a hard-working and intelligent fellow from the cardiothoracic surgery department. Ahn Hyo Seop plays the role of Seo Woo Jin, a surgeon with a cynical outlook on life.

In the latest stills, Seo Woo Jin and Cha Eun Jae hurtle down the hill with a burning passion to save an emergency patient. Seo Woo Jin arrives at the scene with an emergency kit, and Cha Eun Jae is quick to follow. The air is charged with tension and a shock is registered on their two faces. Viewers are already excited about their next medical adventure.

This scene was filmed in the town of Paju in the province of Gyeonggi in January. Due to the nature of the emergency rescue scene, there were a significant number of police cars and ambulances as well as support personnel. As various equipment was used to maximize the sense of reality, the actors and the team prepared for filming in a state of extreme tension.

In addition, Lee Sung Kyung and Ahn Hyo Seop delivered their lines professionally despite the freezing weather. They had to descend the icy slope in the biting wind, but that was not enough to prevent them from doing their best. Lee Sung Kyung even ran into the frozen ground, but got up straight away and concentrated on filming again.

Production company Samhwa Networks shared: “For this important and difficult scene, Lee Sung Kyung, Ahn Hyo Seop and the other actors as well as the production team worked hard. Please wait impatiently for how Lee Sung Kyung and Ahn Hyo Seop, who did their best despite the cold, played a significant role. “

Episode 9 of “Dr. Romance 2 ”will be broadcast on February 3 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

