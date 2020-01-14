Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung share a strange tension in “Dr. Romantic 2 ”

Monday to Tuesday drama from SBS “Dr. Romantic 2 ”has released new photos of Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung.

“Romantic Dr. 2” continues the story of Dr. Kim (Han Suk Kyu), who works at Doldam Hospital and changes the lives of those who meet him. Lee Sung Kyung plays Cha Eun Jae, a hard-working and studious fellow in the cardiothoracic surgery department, and Ahn Hyo Seop plays Seo Woo Jin, a surgeon with a cynical outlook on life.

In episode 3, Seo Woo Jin was sent to the operating room of Kim Joo Heon under the orders of Doctor Kim. Cha Eun Jae was caught looking at Seo Woo Jin with a look of anger and disbelief, and the epilogue to the episode shows that the two have known each other since their university years.

The new images show the two men face to face, although Ahn Hyo Seop seems to avoid Lee Sung Kyung’s gaze. Lee Sung Kyung looks at him coldly as he concentrates on his work, but when he turns to her, there is tension between them.

This scene was filmed in November in a setting in Yongin, in the province of Gyeonggi. The two actors are known for rehearsing thoroughly on set and both have worked hard to perfect the changign emotions in the scene. The emotions of the scene are just as important as the lines, the actors do not speak much and focus on immersion in their characters. Even when the cameras were moved and they weren’t filming, they both focused on the emotions of their characters.

The production team said, “We are slowly developing the exciting story of Cha Eun Jae and Seo Woo Jin by including flashbacks of their college days in the epilogue. Lee Sung Kyung and Ahn Hyo Seop always combine more chemistry with each meeting. Please wait impatiently to see how they will change at Doldam hospital after meeting with Doctor Kim. “

This episode of “Dr. Romantic 2” aired January 14 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

