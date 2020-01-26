Ahn Hyo Seop and Shin Dong Wook shine like beautiful doctors in “Dr. Romantic 2”

“Dr. Dr. SBS Romantic 2 ”released new photos of Ahn Hyo Seop and Shin Dong Wook before it aired on Monday!

In the series, Ahn Hyo Seop plays Seo Woo Jin, a sophomore and cynical fellow who shows an impressive ability to concentrate in the operating room, while Shin Dong Wook describes the orthopedic specialist at Dol Dam Bae hospital. Moon Jung. The two characters capture the interest of viewers with Seo Woo Jin trying to overcome his childhood trauma of family suicide and Bae Moon Jung comforting Cha Eun Jae (Lee Sung Kyung) when necessary.

In the latest stills, Seo Woo Jin and Bae Moon Jung meet in the hallway in front of Bae Moon Jung’s office and exchange a conversation with relaxed facial expressions. The Seo Woo Jin, usually chic and expressionless, wears a rare smile on his face, and Bae Moon Jung responds with his warm, signature smile. This scene arouses the curiosity of their unique bromance in the drama.

This encounter was filmed on a set in Yongin in Gyeonggi province in December of last year. The two actors got closer during the shooting period, and they warmed up the scene with their close friendship. After the shooting, they held hands and exchanged greetings, proving their strong bond.

In particular, Ahn Hyo Seop and Shin Dong Wook draw similar attention to their passion for theater. Before the shooting even started, they reviewed the script by standing next to the set, practiced their lines together and freely shared their opinions on the stage.

Production company Samhwa Networks described, “This is a scene where Seo Woo Jin and Bae Moon Jung slowly open up to each other and begin to show their confidence as colleagues. Please wait impatiently for the narration of Ahn Hyo Seop and Shin Dong Wook, who will present their charming performances with the unique bromance of the beautiful doctors of Doldam Hospital. “

Episode seven of “Dr. Romantic 2 ”will be broadcast on January 27 at 9:40 pm. KST.

