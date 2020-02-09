Ahn Hyo Seop calms an upset Lee Sung Kyung with a tight embrace in “Dr. Romantic 2”

“Dr. Romantic 2” has released new shots of Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung having a tender moment in the next episode.

The successful SBS series follows the lives of doctors at Dol Dam Hospital. Lee Sung Kyung plays the role of Cha Eun Jae, a hard-working and intelligent fellow from the cardiothoracic surgery department. Ahn Hyo Seop plays the role of Seo Woo Jin, a surgeon with a cynical outlook on life.

In the last episode, Cha Eun Jae and Seo Woo Jin delved into rescuing patients who had suffered a bus accident. Seo Woo Jin focused on rescuing a pregnant woman while Cha Eun Jae put all his energy into performing surgery on a seriously injured patient with an umbrella stuck in his chest.

In the last still images, the two characters attract attention with their embrace. In this scene, Cha Eun Jae and Seo Woo Jin meet in the hallway of the Dol Dam hospital. Suddenly, she bursts into tears and covers her face with her hands. Seo Woo Jin locks her in a warm and secure embrace, and curiosity rises as to what caused Cha Eun Jae’s distress.

This scene was filmed in a setting in Yongin in Gyeonggi province in January. Lee Sung Kyung and Ahn Hyo Seop, who generally create a pleasant atmosphere with their friendly chemistry, have become less talkative and more focused on controlling their emotions. They stood in different places to express their emotions.

As soon as the shooting started, Lee Sung Kyung quickly burst into tears and quickly burst into tearing sobs while covering his face to stifle his cry. As Lee Sung Kyung’s emotions intensified, Ahn Hyo Seop slowly approached her and hugged her to finish a scene of sadness.

Production company Samhwa Networks said, “This is the scene where Cha Eun Jae and Seo Woo Jin comfort each other after the ‘reset kiss’. pulled their emotions to the extreme and created a sad and beautiful scene like a photo shoot, will take place. “

Episode 11 of “Dr. Romantic 2 ”will be broadcast on February 10 at 9:40 pm. KST.

