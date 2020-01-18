Ahn Hyo Seop finds his life in danger on “Dr. Romantic 2 ”

“Dr. Romantic 2” has unveiled a new glimpse of star Ahn Hyo Seop behind the scenes!

On January 18, the hit drama SBS – which continues to beat its own audience record with each new episode and recently climbed to a national average of 19.9% ​​- released new footage of Ahn Hyo Seop filming a particularly exhausting scene.

In “Dr. Romantic 2 “, Ahn Hyo Seop plays the role of Seo Woo Jin, a brilliant surgeon and a second year classmate with an extremely painful past. As the sole survivor of his parents ‘suicide attempt, Seo Woo Jin carries the heavy burden of his parents’ unpaid debt and his own student loans, and he chose to become a doctor because of his urgent need to earn money. as quickly as possible.

Due to the many difficulties he faced since his childhood, Seo Woo Jin built an emotional wall protecting himself from other people and from society, which in turn led to many misunderstandings and difficulties in his interpersonal relationships.

The recently released behind-the-scenes photos show Ahn Hyo Seop filming a scene in which Seo Woo Jin is physically assaulted by lending sharks, who previously threatened to kill him if he didn’t pay. Despite fatal injuries, Seo Woo Jin manages to keep his cool in the face of death: even while being beaten by lending sharks, he takes care to protect his hands, which are vital for his career as a surgeon and his source of future income.

According to those present during the filming, Ahn Hyo Seop worked tirelessly to make the scene as moving and realistic as possible. Even though the scene was filmed late at night in the harsh winter cold, the actor impressed everyone with his passion and dedication as he roamed the rainy streets over and over during repeated takes .

The production team of “Dr. Romantic 2 “commented,” (Ahn Hyo Seop) takes part in the filming with relentless passion and sincerity, focusing on the story that the drama tells in each scene. The reason why viewers were in touch with Woo Jin in the drama, even if he is a character who put a wall between him and the company, is because of the thoughtful efforts of Ahn Hyo Seop – because he invested his heart and his soul (his game). “

"Dr. Romantique 2" broadcast on Mondays and Tuesdays at 9:40 p.m. KST.

