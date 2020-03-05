ahn-hyo-seop-shares-secret-guiding-his-passionate-kiss-scene-with-lee-sung-kyung-in-“dr.-romantic-2”-finale

Ahn Hyo Seop shared his feelings on his most current drama “Dr. Passionate 2”!

On the March 4 episode of “Night of Serious Leisure,” the actor participated in an interview to go over his newest challenge.

He began, “I definitely savored seeing ‘Dr. Romantic,’ so I believed, ‘Oh, it have to be fun. I really should enjoy it when it airs.’ But I felt a whole lot of accountability when I received the give for the position. I took it on with the goal of ‘Don’t bring about damage. Do a thing that will be valuable to the drama.’ I labored sincerely. I tried my most effective without the need of working with any tips.”

Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung performed each and every other’s onscreen adore interests. Talking about their affectionate scenes alongside one another, he claimed, “It was tricky and there had been a lot of bloopers at 1st, but I grew a thick skin in direction of the end.”

In the final episode, the two actors shared a passionate kiss scene following confirming their inner thoughts for one an additional. “The kiss scene was the last scene for the full filming,” revealed Ahn Hyo Seop. “It was not effortless to do it sober, so I took out a bottle of wine sitting in the director’s car or truck and filmed [the scene] after drinking one or two eyeglasses.”

Check out the closing episode of “Dr. Passionate 2” with English subtitles now!

Check out Now

Also, observe the hottest episode of “Night of Actual Entertainment” beneath:

Observe Now

Supply (one) (two)