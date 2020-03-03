ahn-hyo-seop-talks-about-gaining-over-1-million-instagram-followers-for-the-duration-of-“dr.-intimate-2”

Ahn Hyo Seop shared his views on his rise in level of popularity.

On March 3, the actor participated in an job interview adhering to the conclusion of SBS’s “Dr. Intimate two,” which loved substantial viewership ratings in the course of its run.

Ahn Hyo Seop started gaining attention for his portrayal of Search engine optimization Woo Jin in on the internet communities and in genuine everyday living. When asked about his acceptance, the actor replied, “I can’t actually really feel it in true lifestyle. There aren’t many chances to meet up with followers given that I’m only on set.”

Throughout the broadcast of “Dr. Passionate two,” Ahn Hyo Seop received 1.three million followers on Instagram and now at the moment offers a following of above 2 million.

“It built me think that this is like the account of a authentic celebrity,” he mentioned. “There are many supportive messages and I’m also acquiring help when looking through other messages that are sent to me.”

“Dr. Passionate 2” finished with significant viewership scores of 27.1 p.c on February 25.

