ahn-hyo-seop-talks-about-working-with-lee-sung-kyung-and-han-suk-kyu-on-“dr.-intimate-2”

On March three, Ahn Hyo Seop sat down for an interview to speak about his not long ago-ended drama, “Dr. Passionate two.”

“Dr. Intimate 2” was the highly predicted observe-up to 2016’s “Dr. Intimate.” Even with the pressure of dwelling up to the 1st season’s acceptance, the next season followed in its footsteps in breaking via the coveted 20 per cent viewership ratings mark.

Ahn Hyo Seop reported, “I wanted to stay clear of assignments that were externally viewed as profitable. I also wished to clearly show people a facet of myself that I had not demonstrated just before. The writers and director contacted me mainly because they felt that I suit the image of ‘Woo Jin.’ We talked for two hours. I believe they definitely felt that I had some thing like ‘Woo Jin’ within me. There was no motive for me to refuse. I was a supporter of Period 1 and I assumed this would be a new challenge. I was delighted with just the actuality that I was provided an option to operate with this sort of remarkable seniors and workers members in my performing vocation.”

He added, “There have been many difficulties ahead of filming started. For one particular factor, there was an ‘original’ we had to reside up to, and for an additional, we had only adjusted a few key users of the solid, so there was definitely going to be a comparison. It would be a lie to say we did not really feel the stress. My system felt the fat of that strain the most. But I consider I was able to transform that strain into anticipation and give myself positive electricity for filming.”

About operating with Han Suk Kyu, he said, “He is like a father to me and another person whom I generally needed to fulfill in my acting career. He gave me a great deal of guidance about acting and he had a comfortable, relatives-like vibe, so I was in a position to movie with a heat heart.”

He continued, “I don’t know if I can say it like this, but he is like a rookie actor. I have hardly ever observed him in disarray. He’s always researching and learning. At his age, he could be contented with himself, but he continue to comes to start with on established to believe items about. It galvanizes his juniors and would make them get the job done more challenging. You simply cannot assist but smile when you see him. He’s pretty funny, like an affectionate father. I assume he’s the finest senior I’ve at any time achieved.”

When asked about the tips Han Suk Kyu gave him, Ahn Hyo Seop shared, “He mentioned lots of points but a person was definitely interesting. He asked me how substantially display screen time I thought a person would accumulate in one’s acting vocation. He explained that he had been performing for about 30 a long time, but if you full up the total of time he displays up on display, it is a lot less than two days’ truly worth of time. That is why we have to pour every thing into each individual moment on monitor.”

Ahn Hyo Seop also talked about his co-star Lee Sung Kyung, also a new addition to “Dr. Intimate two.” He stated, “The romance amongst us was uncomfortable at to start with. I anxious a ton about that, but in general it was useful for the development of the tale. Eun Jae and Woo Jin are incredibly uncomfortable about each other at to start with, so it served. Lee Sung Kyung is overflowing with strength, so she presents me toughness when I’m drained. She took care of me in subtle approaches and we had a great deal of enjoyment filming.”

Asked if he had any regrets about the progression of their characters’ appreciate line, he replied, “I think that if I individually experienced a good friend like Woo Jin, we wouldn’t have been pretty near. I was really frustrated with him even as I was playing him. If you know about his trauma, you comprehend, but just on the surface area, he can be pretty discouraging at moments.”

