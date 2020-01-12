Ahn Jae Hong reveals how quickly he got close with Kang Ha Neul and Ong Seong Wu

Loading...

Ahn Jae Hong talked about his friendship with Kang Ha Neul and Ong Seong Wu!

In the January 11 episode of “Ask Us Anything”, the actor appeared as a guest with co-stars from the movie “Secret Zoo” Kang Sora, Kim Sung Oh and Jeon Yeo Bin.

During the show’s opening quiz, where cast members learn about the guest, Ahn Jae Hong said, “I went to Argentina to film” Traveler “with Kang Ha Neul and Ong Seong Wu. There the three of us got very close. What do you think was the reason? “

Kang Sora guessed that they had gone to the baths together, while Seo Jang Hoon took a different route and raised the possibility that the three actors had linked during the long flight to Argentina. They were both wrong, and Ahn Jae Hong hinted to them that the three actors had found a similarity between them.

Kim Young Chul said, “When people get closer, speaking positively is good, but people also come closer when they talk about someone behind their backs. The three of you started talking about Choi Chang Soo (former ‘Ask Us Anything’ and current ‘Traveler’) producer director (PD). “Lee Soo Geun joked,” You started talking about Ryu Jun Yeol. “

Both answers were wrong and Seo Jang Hoon tried again. “You were on your way to Argentina,” he said. “There is not much to say when you first meet someone. But what do you think of when you think of Argentina? You got close by talking about Argentinian footballers like (Lionel) Messi and (Diego) Maradona. “

Although Seo Jang Hoon’s answer was wrong, members of the cast continued to guess it had something to do with football. Kang Ho Dong finally guessed the right answer, saying, “The three of you got closer because you knew nothing about football in a country known for football.”

Ahn Jae Hong explained, “I don’t really like football. When we were in Argentina, Messi became the first footballer to win the Ballon d’Or for the sixth time. I knew what the Golden Ball was, but (Kang Ha Neul and Ong Seong Wu) didn’t even know what it was. The Ballon d’Or is an annual football award that honors the best players this year.

He continued: “When men get together, they usually talk about soccer or video games. But because we don’t really like football very much and don’t know much about football, we have had the outcast in these kinds of situations, and it has become a chance for us to reconcile quickly. “

