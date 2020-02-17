[ahn-jae-hyun’s-agency-responds-to-considerations-about-his-recent-write-up]

Ahn Jae Hyun’s company has made a statement on the actor’s recent Instagram post.

On February 16, Ahn Jae Hyun uploaded a photo of himself on Instagram and wrote, “Please fail to remember me.” His hair is black in the image, suggesting that the photo was taken right before he changed his hair colour to the existing mild blonde shade. The caption on the publish designed several lovers anxious about his mental point out. The post has been deleted considering the fact that.

A source from his agency HB Amusement shared to OSEN, “Currently, the put up has been deleted. As his company, we have almost nothing to say about a put up on his particular social media account. He could be reluctant to open up about his own everyday living. We will have to look at to come across out what he is doing now.”

Ahn Jae Hyun recently appeared in the MBC drama “Love with Flaws” and has been actively speaking with enthusiasts via his Instagram due to the fact the drama’s conclusion.

Major Image Credit history: Xportsnews