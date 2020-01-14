Ahn Joon Young and “Produce 101” chief producer admit charges but deny guilt + court chooses producer and author of season 1 as witnesses

On January 14, the Seoul Central District Court held the second preliminary hearing for the “Produce 101” manipulation case.

The case involves three officials from CJ ENM Mnet, including director (PD) Ahn Joon Young, who is suspected of manipulating the results of the “Produce” series vote, and five representatives from the entertainment industry facing to charges of violation of the Abuse Solicitations and Transplants Act through corruption.

Ahn Joon Young and all the other accused were not present at the Seoul Central District Court today, as the accused are not required to attend the preliminary hearings. Instead, their legal representatives and the prosecution were present.

During the hearing, Han Dong Chul, who had been the chief producer (CP) of “Produce 101” and a staff member called “Park”, who had been the main author, was selected as witnesses. Han Dong Chul and Park are suspected of being involved in the rigging of the first group in the first season.

The prosecution also asked candidate and singer of the first season Lee Hae In to appear as a witness, but the summons was delayed because his lawyer said that he would make his decision to appear at the next hearing.

Ahn Joon Young and chief producer Kim Yong Bum have generally acknowledged the charges, but have expressed their intention to wage legal battles over whether their charges are illegal. Their lawyer said, “We generally recognize the basic relationship between the charges, but we will make legal claims.” The lawyer also added that although the producers did make poor choices for the success of the program, they do not ‘had no intention of committing crimes.

In response, the court noted that the producers did not appear to have recognized their crimes further. They also said, “Right after recognizing the charges, you said that you cannot be guilty, but that you dismiss the charges and plead not guilty, you must decide on a strategy. If there is an important argument, it can be dealt with, but if you argue that way, it will only cloud our judgment. “

The first hearing with the examination of witnesses involving chief producer Han Dong Chul and writer Park will take place on February 7.

