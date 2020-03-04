ahsan-asadullah’s-40-details-leads-lipscomb-earlier-florida-gulf-coastline-in-a-sunlight-quarterfinal

Shut Ahsan Asadullah led Lipscomb to a 68-63 acquire above Florida Gulf Coastline in the quarterfinals of the A-Solar Tournament at Allen Arena. Nashville Tennessean

Lipscomb ended the normal period with its most significant momentum of the year and many thanks to sophomore middle Ahsan Asadullah saved it likely Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic-Sun Event.

The Atlanta indigenous was unstoppable in a number of extended stretches on his way to major the Bisons to a thrilling 68-63 win in advance of an Allen Arena group of two,191.

Adadullah, who was named to the All A-Solar to start with group earlier in the day, finished with a job-superior 40 factors and 14 rebounds.

It was an Allen Arena scoring document and the most points for Lipscomb considering the fact that Garrison Mathews experienced 44 against North Carolina Condition in the quarterfinals of the Countrywide Invitation Tournament past year.

“I’ve carried out this a very long time and I have been privileged to have some fantastic players, but that was as superior of a effectiveness as I have at any time observed,” explained to start with-yr Lipscomb coach Lennie Acuff, who put in the previous 29 several years at Alabama-Huntsville. “In specific with anything on the line. Each time we experienced to have a major bucket he obtained us a single.”

Asadullah assisted Lipscomb select up its seventh earn in the final eight video games.

“I knew I had to be aggressive,” Asadullah reported. “We understood the match was not likely to be simple for the reason that obviously it was an elimination game for them way too they ended up heading to enjoy really hard and struggle us to the conclusion. And I understood that my team required me to make huge performs.”

The gain sends the Bisons (15-15) into the semifinals Thursday (6 p.m.) against No. 2 seeded host North Florida.

FGCU, which was led by Caleb Catto with 20 points, concluded the time with a 10-22 report.

Scoring in bunches

Asadullah, whose past job superior was 28 points versus Kennesaw State before this time, scored 19 of Lipscomb’s past 26 points. He scored all of the Bisons’ factors in the final 6: 02 apart from for a pair free of charge throws by Michael Buckland with three.9 seconds remaining.

Asadullah also scored eight of the initial 12 factors in the recreation and the initial six of the second 50 %.

He was 18-of-29 on industry aims and four-of-7 from the no cost throw line.

“Our game strategy was to check out to enable (Asadullah) attempt to defeat us on his very own,” FGCU mentor Michael Fly claimed. “I joked with Lennie (just after the activity) I assumed Asadullah could get 30 or 35 (details), I didn’t assume he could get 40.”

Lipscomb’s following primary scorer was Greg Jones with 11 details. He was the only other scorer in double figures.

Not the to start with time

FGCU understood what to be expecting from Asadullah. He had provided the Eagles fits in each individual of the common year online games.

In the previous match on Feb. 15 Asadullah led the Bisons to a 64-54 gain by scoring 17 details and grabbing 11 rebounds.

On Jan. 4 he had 25 details and 10 rebounds in a 68-61 decline at FGCU.

FGCU arrived on strong

The Eagles trailed for substantially of the to start with fifty percent in advance of finishing solid.

They went on an eight-three run and led 33-32 at the intermission.

FGCU recovered from a sluggish start thanks to Catto.

The sophomore guard continuously sliced through the Lipscomb defense and manufactured easy layups. He scored nine points of 11 points above the final five minutes of the initial 50 %.

