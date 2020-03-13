AI cancels all flights to Italy, France, South Korea and three other countries by April 30 – News from India

Air India on Friday canceled all flights to Italy, France, South Korea, Kuwait, Madrid and Colombo until April 30 due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The national carrier on Thursday decided to cancel all flights to Kuwait by April 30 and cut services in various other countries, including Spain, France and Sri Lanka.

The move comes a day after Air India announced the suspension of its services to Rome, Milan and Seoul in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic that triggered the imposition of travel restrictions in various countries of the world.

An airline official said all flights operating to and from Kuwait were canceled by April 30.

“The existing reduction in services to Seoul (South Korea), Rome and Milan (Italy) has also been extended until April 30,” he added.

So far, 16 foreign airlines have canceled 492 international flights due to a new coronavirus epidemic, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri reported on Thursday.

Domestic carriers also hit, as 93 flights were canceled weekly by Vistara, SpiceJet, IndiGo and GoAir.

Fresh bookings and occupancy on domestic flights have been reduced by 15-20% due to the epidemic among travelers.

According to IndiGo, there have been 15-20% weekly bookings in daily bookings in recent days.

“In January and February, IndiGo experienced a modest impact on coronaviruses. We canceled all flights to China and Hong Kong and lowered our frequency in certain other Southeast Asian markets. This capacity has been redeployed to other markets without materially affecting our revenue, “the airline said. The carrier expects quarterly earnings to be affected by the cancellation.

