AI companies sell photos of fake people to dating apps and marketers

As a long-time regular guest of dating apps, I was interviewed more than a few times by matches that accused me of having a wrong profile. Although I often found this to be paranoid, it turned out that these app users are keen on something. According to the Washington Post, artificial intelligence companies sell artificially created photos of fake people to various companies, including at least one dating app.

These computer-generated photos are useful for companies that want to diversify advertising material or present sensitive topics that real models may not want to associate with.

Icons8, an Argentine-based design company that sells digital illustrations and photos, offers a range of “worry-free, on-demand, AI-ready models”. But while these AI-generated images can help companies create the illusion of diversity, critics fear that this AI gap could mask attitudes and frustrate efforts to actually increase diversity.

“We want to create more diversity and show unique faces in advertising in the future,” said Valerie Emanuel, co-founder of the talent agency Role Models Management in Los Angeles. “That homogenizes a look.”

AI experts also fear that the technology could help fraudsters, bots and spies create fake profiles.

Models also fear that the ability to take photos of fake people could result in jobs being taken away from real people. “As a model, I think it would take the work off people,” he said. “But you can’t stop the future.”

