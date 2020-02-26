[ai-computing-startup-sambanova-raises-$250-million-in-blackrock-led-funding]



FILE Photograph: The business logo and trading information and facts for BlackRock is displayed on a monitor on the ground of the New York Inventory Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Image

(Reuters) – Artificial intelligence computing agency SambaNova Systems explained on Tuesday it has raised $250 million in a funding round led by BlackRock Inc to expand its customer foundation, reflecting investors’ urge for food for the market place.

Traders in the Series C funding spherical involved the enterprise funds arms of the two Intel Corp and Alphabet Inc, Walden Intercontinental, WRVI Capital and Redline Cash.

The Palo Alto, California-centered firm, which was introduced in 2017, said it is constructing an highly developed devices platform to operate AI and facts-intense applications.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru Modifying by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)